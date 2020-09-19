As petitions, letters and protests defined the five weeks between the postponement and reinstatement of the Big Ten football season, some of the loudest voices came from Ohio State’s football program. Quarterback Justin Fields led a public campaign asking the conference to reconsider its early decision to call off fall football. Parents of Buckeyes players organized demonstrations near the league offices in suburban Chicago and outside the north rotunda of Ohio Stadium. While there were advancements in COVID-19 testing and more defined answers surrounding the heart complications triggered by the virus that led the Big Ten to restart a fall season, those involved in pressuring the conference to reverse course believe their efforts also contributed to this week’s decision. Continue reading at BuckeyeXtra.com.