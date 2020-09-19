Never mind how a native New Englander got hooked on country music. The bigger question is how Ryan Day is going to execute the second half of his Texas two-step. Step one — a move we will call The Bullhorn — proved wildly successful. Loud and proud describes how Day and his Ohio State coaching staff got the point across to the Big Ten that not having fall football would be like Blake Shelton singing “Welcome to the Jungle.” Just wrong. Day and his lieutenants, including suddenly protest-woke recruiting coordinator Mark Pantoni and his ubiquitous exclamation points on Twitter (!!!!), flooded social media with much passive-aggressive lament over the past five weeks. Yes, the messaging changed a bit, from initially just wanting “our guys” to be able to participate in games to eventually pressing for them to fulfill their destiny of competing for a national championship. But the core missive was always, “Let’s play football (!!!!) safely … as possible.” Continue reading at BuckeyeXtra.com.