Several weeks after the traditional start of fall semester, some area colleges are now welcoming students back to campus after delayed returns and phased move-ins.

In the plaza outside Yochum Hall at Capital University, the frothing water fountains and students studying with open laptops at picnic tables make for a college campus that feels almost normal in this pandemic era.

"I'm just glad to finally move in, and finally meet my class," Hannah Riley said through a royal purple, Capital-branded mask this past week. The first-year student from Newark arrived on the Bexley campus earlier this month.

Several weeks after the traditional start of fall semester, some area colleges are just now welcoming students back to campus after delayed returns and phased move-ins.

After a spring and summer of online classes, Capital sophomore Alexa Shields was disappointed not to return to campus as scheduled in August.

"But I do think the time that we weren't here really gave (the university) time to prepare for all the students to come, and hopefully we'll get to stay here and not be sent home," said Shields, from St. Clairsville in Belmont County in eastern Ohio. "So I think it was, actually, a blessing in disguise."

At Capital University, students began to move back into residence halls starting Sept. 11, through this past weekend, with classes set to resume in their original formats Monday. The return to campus follows an exclusively online start to the semester.

Meanwhile, students at Otterbein University returned last week to a mix of in-person, hybrid and online classes, after the last remaining groups of students moved back to campus. The Westerville university had also started the semester completely online.

And at Ohio University, students eligible to return to campus as part of the university’s "Phase 2," low-density approach are scheduled to begin moving in Tuesday through Saturday. The Athens university is planning for about 31% of its normal undergraduate on-campus student population to return to campus this fall.

Aside from Franklin University and Columbus State Community College, these three universities are among the last in the area to bring students back to campus and resume at least some in-person classes.

Decisions to delay in-person returns drew mixed reactions from the campus communities, university officials said.

But leaders at all three agreed that delaying in-person returns have made for a smoother fall semester.

"I can tell you with certainty that logistically — our procedures, our processes — having the delayed start will allow for a much better experience for our students and more robust testing plans for our campus," said Capital Provost Jody Fournier.

By phasing in student move-ins through mid-September at Otterbein, the university was able to try its new health and safety procedures on a small scale, and expand them as campus continued to fill, said President John Comerford.

"The biggest thing phase-in did for us is it allowed us to sort of road test a number of our plans and policies," Comerford said. Because first-year students were among the first to return, for example, they didn't have old habits to break about how to get food in the dining hall, and picked up quickly on the new, pandemic way of campus living, he said.

"The good thing about new students is that they don’t know what it was like before," he said. "... When returning students came back, a lot of these rhythms were already in place."

Ohio University and the other area colleges that delayed students’ return to campuses announced the changes in late July and early August, after the state reported record-high numbers of coronavirus cases.

That July surge demonstrated to officials at OU that the community didn’t have the resources it needed to respond, and therefore, the university didn’t either, said Gillian Ice, a professor of social medicine at OU’s Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine.

"We had most of the systems in place, but at the time when we made that decision — which was really hard for us — (in) Athens County, there were few tests available even for people who were symptomatic," said Ice, who also is special assistant to the president for public health operations at the university.

The late July decision to delay students’ return to Ohio University helped ensure testing availability, which is now much better in Athens County and throughout the state, she said.

That availability has allowed OU to implement a more involved COVID-19 testing strategy. The school announced last week that it will begin a new surveillance testing program Monday to test asymptomatic individuals. Doing so will help the university know "the state of the pandemic on campus," Ice said, as well as help officials identify and respond to outbreaks early "before it gets out of control."

Capital University also has implemented more testing as students returned to campus. Students are tested at move-in, and the university also will conduct surveillance testing of asymptomatic individuals throughout the semester, Fournier said.

As students return to campus, universities will be closely monitoring cases on campus and in the community, as well as cleaning and sanitization efforts and the availability of personal protection equipment, leaders said.

But they’re also focused on providing as much of an authentic, college experience as possible, they said.

Much of that looks very different this year, and some of it just doesn’t exist, Comerford said. Still, the university has added 100 more Adirondack chairs around its campus and scattered yard games such as cornhole for students to enjoy, he said.

"The main thing that we’ve been focused on is sort of the student social experience," he said.

Capital has hosted outdoor movie nights where students can space out and wear masks as they watch a movie on campus. Ohio University is considering similar events, and invested in a student "involvement calculator" that helps pair students with organizations and activities based on their interests.

In the summer, Capital faculty worked to make sure the fall curriculum could easily toggle between online, in-person and a mix of the two, Fournier said. Having those plans in place helps take some of the pressure off this semester, he said.

"Hope is not a strategy," he said. "We’ve worked really hard to implement actual tactics and strategies to ensure that we have robust learning and a safe community."

jsmola@dispatch.com

@jennsmola