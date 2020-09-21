The disappointment of the season’s first loss turned into one of Fairless’ most lopsided wins of the season last week. Now, it’s set the Falcons up for a shot at a league championship this week at undefeated Northwest.

BREWSTER A.J. Sarbaugh knew what his Fairless football team has missed out on when it left Manchester on the wrong end of the scoreboard two Fridays ago. However, he also knew the opportunity which the Falcons had in front of them in playing Triway the next week.

That’s why, throughout the week, the Fairless coach made sure he struck the right chord with his team when talking about what was ahead for them.

"We challenged them all week," Sarbaugh said. "We knew we didn’t play our best the week before and we left some plays on the field. We told them, everything’s still in front of you, but you have to answer. How are you going to respond? At the time, we told them, you’re either going to be 2-2 or 3-1."

Turns out, the correct answer was 3-1. That’s because the Falcons rebounded from the disappointment against the Panthers with a resounding 38-0 win over Triway.

What that response has done for Fairless, now, is provide another opportunity. An even bigger one, at least in terms of the team’s season goals.

The Falcons will travel to undefeated Northwest on Friday night to play a game which figures to go a long way toward determining the PAC-7 championship. While the Indians are 4-0 both overall and in league play, Fairless and Manchester are each sitting behind them with one PAC-7 loss.

The Panthers’ loss was a 49-7 loss to Northwest last week, in what was their second game of the season. Fairless, though, has played an equal number of league games as the Indians.

"Our kids are excited about it," Sarbaugh said. "They know that it’s a (league) championship, something that hasn’t been done since 1979. We told them after Manchester, your goals are still ahead of you, but we just made it a little tougher. We dug ourselves a little bit of hole, but we dug a little bit out of it, and now, this game gets real interesting. It’s a lot of fun."

A win pulls the Falcons into a tie with Northwest atop the league standings heading into its Week 6 rivalry game at Tuslaw. A win in both, considering the abbreviated and unbalanced regular season, could assure them of their first league title since winning the Senate League in 1979.

A loss would guarantee the Indians no worse than a share of their first PAC-7 title ever, and first league title of any sort in football since winning the Northeastern Buckeye Conference in 2007. Northwest closes the regular season at Loudonville next Friday.

"I think Coach Sarbaugh is more intent on putting a program together than trying to piecemeal things," Northwest coach John DeMarco said. "He’s doing it the right way. He’s more or less saying, ’This is what our program’s going to look like and these are the things we’re going to do.’ He’s kind of sticking to his guns and going with it."

That’s even when a key injury could’ve significantly derailed those plans. For the second week in a row, standout running back/safety Hunter Campbell missed due to an injury, something which still has his status up in the air for Friday’s game.

While that injury may have cost Fairless a chance at winning at Manchester, it didn’t against Triway. That was because quarterback Ethan Brindley showed that he wasn’t just a big arm.

Brindley rushed for 185 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries against Triway. He also completed 7-of-13 passes for 95 yards and a score.

"We’ve run Ethan at times this year," Sarbaugh said. "We’ve always had that in the package. Obviously, without Hunter for that game, we had to find a way to get going, so we made some tweaks up front and Ethan ran the ball hard. ... He did a lot of really good things on Friday."

Which helped Fairless put the disappointment of the previous week behind it. And created a world of opportunity in front of it this Friday.

