ORRVILLE -- Eleanora T. Berg, 99, died on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Brookdale Senior Living in Wooster, OH. Eleanora was born on January 28, 1920 in Easton, WI, the daughter of Hans and Eliza (Thorpe) Nelson. She married Robert Berg on April 19, 1941 in Fitchburg, MA.



Eleanora was an active member of Augsburg Lutheran Church of Orrville. She was involved in the women’s Bible group and led devotions and Bible studies for many years. She also served with her husband on the synodical level of Global Health Ministries.



Eleanora had a love of learning and reading into her 90’s. At the age of 12, she left home and worked for room and board so she could attend high school. After graduation she moved to Chicago. After marrying Bob in Fitchburg, MA, she not only focused her efforts on raising five children but also serving in the church choir, teaching Sunday school, being a Welcome Wagon representative and Girl Scout leader.



Eleanora was an accomplished cook and entertainer. She loved gardening and took pride in her gardens and flowers while remaining in her own home. Perhaps one of her greatest loves was of words. She could recite scripture and poetry from her youth and her thank you and birthday notes were a work of art.



Eleanora was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who was a Christian witness to all.



She is survived by her sisters, Joyce and Viola; her children Kareen Brenneman of Dublin, OH, Kathy (Randy) Osler of Overland Park, KS and Janeen (Dave) Parfitt of Clinton, OH; grandchildren, Ken (Kathy) Brenneman of Columbus, OH, Bryan (Stacy) Osler of Overland Park, KS, Scott (Tacy) Osler of Overland Park, KS, Todd (Jane) Osler of Highland Heights, OH, Katy Kendrick of Orlando, FL, Jon Parfitt of Clinton, OH, Jeremy and Chris Parfitt of Canal Fulton, OH and 14 great- grandchildren.



Eleanora was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; son, John; daughter Kristine, son-in-law, Jim Kendrick and 9 siblings.



The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Augsburg Lutheran Church, 140 Water St. Orrville, OH 44667 or Global Health Ministries, 7831 Hickory St. NE, Minneapolis, MN 55432.



A celebration of Eleanora’s life will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Augsburg Lutheran Church in Orrville. Calling hours will precede the service at 10:00 am. A luncheon for all will follow in fellowship hall.



Arrangements are being held by Auble Funeral Home in Orrville. Online registry and expressions of condolence may be made at www.aublefuneralhome.com.