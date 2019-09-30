AURORA - Christine M. McGhee (nee Smith), age 47 of Aurora, OH, beloved wife of Paul W. McGhee II, loving mother of Allison McGhee (Joshua Schmitz - fiancé), William Kenneth McGhee, Lulu McGhee and the late Paul W. McGhee III "Paulie", dearest daughter of Veronica (nee Morgan) and the late Kenneth Smith, dear sister of Keith Smith (Anne Marie), and cherished aunt, passed away Friday Sept. 27, 2019 with her family by her side.



Chris was a proud alumnus of Stow High School ’89, lover of 80’s music, Aurora sports super fan, and friend to many. In lieu of flowers the family wishes memorials be made to "HCF - The Paulie McGhee Memorial Scholarship Fund" Mailed to Morgan Stanley, 36 E Streetsboro St., Suite 1, Hudson, OH 44236.



The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 1-3 PM and 6-8 PM at Parkside Church 7100 Pettibone Road, Chagrin Falls, Ohio 44023. The memorial service will be held at Parkside Church on Thursday October 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM. A private burial will be held. Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home Bedford, Ohio, www.johnsonromito.com (AA, 10/2/19)