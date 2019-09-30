MILLERSBURG - Sara Rose Troyer, 8 year old daughter of Allen R. and RosAnna H. (Yoder) Troyer of 6835 County Road 672, Millersburg, died peacefully on Monday morning, September 30, 2019 at her home.



She was born in Canton on September 13, 2011.



In addition to her parents, she is survived by sisters, Delilah, Anna Grace and Abigail Ruth; a brother, Alex Gabriel; grandparents, Henry and Betty Yoder and Reuben and Linda Troyer, all of Millersburg; and great grandmother, Barbara Miller of Millersburg.



She was preceded in death by a brother, Luke; and her grandmother, Esther Troyer.



Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 9:00 am at the family residence with Bishop Mervin Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the Swartzentruber Cemetery, Paint Township, Holmes County. Friends may call anytime at the family residence. Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton is handling the arrangements.



