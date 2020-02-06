CUYAHOGA FALLS - John Robert Ruhlin, Sr., 70, died February 1, 2020.



Born March 27, 1949 in Akron to Ben and Louise Ruhlin, he graduated high school from Massanutten Military Academy in Virginia where he played football. He returned home to Ohio after graduation and excelled in sales and was involved in various sales positions for most of his adult life. Most recently, he helped his son John for over a decade with Cutco gift sales in the communities located in Holmes and Wayne Counties.



John was incredibly passionate about the friendships he made in Amish country and was proud to represent the gifting company. Over the years, he also developed a passion for collecting cars, antiques, trains and clocks, and enjoyed getting time with his kids and grandkids. He also loved, and was super passionate about Cleveland sports and regularly attended The Chapel in Akron.



He is survived by his son John, Jr. (Lindsay) Ruhlin and daughter Katie (Ed) Uhlir; six grandchildren: Reagan, Blakely, Saylor and Layton Ruhlin, Brody and Olivia Uhlir, and brothers Ben (Becky) Ruhlin and Rick (Brenda) Ruhlin.



Services will be held Saturday 5 PM at Redmon Funeral Home, where friends may call from 3 PM until service time. Private interment Oakwood Cemetery.



Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Charity Water, charitywater.org. (REDMON,STOW,330-688-6631)