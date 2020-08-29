RANDOLPH - John Raymond Luli Jr., 60, of Randolph, passed away at his home surrounded by family on August 24, 2020 after a courageous, four and a half year battle with stage IV colon cancer.



John was born in Ravenna, Ohio on October 31, 1959 to parents John and Allie (Lowden) Luli Sr. John is a 1979 graduate of Rootstown High School. After high school he graduated from the Ohio Carpenters Apprenticeship Program. John enjoyed a long, successful and fulfilling career as a union carpenter. He was very hardworking and beautifully built three of his family homes as well as those of some of his family and friends.



John married Carin (Adelman) September 22, 1984. They built a wonderful life together along with their two daughters Lynsay and Chelsea. He was an avid hunter, outdoorsman and thoroughly enjoyed boating and camping in his fifth-wheel travel trailer. Spending time and vacationing with friends and family was always a highlight. Recently he was able to enjoy his dream of golfing, beaching, and hunting shark teeth at his Florida home. John also loved the game of golf and belonged to numerous leagues throughout the years. He was an adoring and active father who tried his best to teach his daughters some of his carpentry skills, coached them in youth soccer and softball and attended all of their extracurricular activities growing up. He also enjoyed helping them raise their chickens, turkeys, and pigs for 4-H projects. His two grandchildren, Lailey and Brooks were the absolute joy of his life.



John is survived by his loving wife Carin, two daughters Lynsay (Jake) Bertin of Hermitage, PA and Chelsea Luli of Randolph, OH and his beloved grandchildren Lailey and Brooks Bertin. To also cherish John’s memory is his parents, in-laws Carolyn Adelman and Dan Tomsho, his siblings Bob (Pam) Luli, Carolyn (Dean) Abbe, Eric (Anne) Luli and his brothers-in-laws Chris (Darlene) Adelman, Curt (Linda) Adelman and Craig (Keary) Adelman. Additionally, his favorite furry companion "Louie," loving nieces, nephews and many adored friends.



John was preceded in death by his father-in-law Clement "Sonny" Adelman and his twin brother Jerry Luli.



A heartfelt thank you for the undivided care and support from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in NYC, Cleveland Clinic, UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA, Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL, Cleveland Clinic Hospice, St. Joseph Parish, Randolph Fire/EMS, and our treasured friends and family.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Thomas Acker, S.J. at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Grotto St. Joseph Parish, 2643 Waterloo Rd. Randolph, Ohio. (Feel free to bring lawn chairs in order to keep proper separation at mass). To honor and rejoice in John’s life a public Celebration of Life will be held that evening from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at The Event on Sunnybrook, 3734 Sunnybrook Rd. Kent, Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, should you desire, donations may be made in John’s memory to: Randolph Fire Department P.O. Box 190 Randolph, Ohio 44265; or St. Joseph’s School 2643 Waterloo Rd. Mogadore, Ohio 44260.



Condolences and memories may be shared at www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com



(Wood-Kortright-Borkoski 330-296-6436, RC, 8/30/20)