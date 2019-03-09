A recent Times-Gazette article reported on the impending demolition of four buildings by the recently-formed Ashland County Land Reutilization Corporation (Land Bank). Yes, it makes sense to tear down a house like the one on East Walnut Street that was heavily damaged in a fire and has been vacant for years.



But why is the Land Bank purchasing and planning to demolish a West Fourth Street building that has 14 apartment units, a place many Ashland residents call home? Has the building been condemned? Not to my knowledge. Is this truly a drug house, as Commissioner Bittle states? Six drug complaints over the course of a year to an apartment building with that many residents doesn’t constitute a drug house. Why this building? And why is the Land Bank in the business of acquiring buildings that are occupied?



As the Ashland County Homeless Coalition reports, affordable housing in Ashland is difficult to find. That a quasi-government organization would choose to evict its own citizens for no good reason raises this question: Is Ashland truly someplace special for all, or are the poor, the mentally ill, those living on a fixed income, excluded from that promise? Before the wrecking ball descends on 118 W. Fourth St., Ashland, citizens deserve an answer to that question.



Nancy Wasen



Ashland