I was heartsick when Barack Obama was given not one term, but two terms. Now I am even more heartsick over the Democrats rallying around politicians who are for aborting unborn babies right up to the delivery date. When this passed in New York state, people stood up and cheered. What is happening to the morals of our country?



Let me get this straight. A guy walks into a classroom and shoots 20 children, causing a nation to believe it’s time to re-examine gun laws. In one year alone, 1.2 million unborn children are aborted and discarded like trash, but that’s OK? I think it’s time to re-examine our morals. It is dumfounding to live in a country where building a wall to keep our country safe from MS-13 gang members, drug cartels, etc., is hotly debated, and yet killing babies is not a a big deal.



Hey wall haters: Do you lock your homes when you leave? If so, why? Well it’s to keep unwanted people from roaming around your home and taking anything they want. President Trump wants a wall or steel slats to keep our country safe. If we don’t have a border, we don’t have a country. I guess 300 young people dying from heroin overdoses every day is not a national emergency or drug cartels bringing poisonous substances into our country or illegals murdering innocent Americans way too often or costing our country billions of dollars every year just to take care of the millions of illegals who shouldn’t be here in the first place. When a president takes the oath of office, he pledges to keep our country safe from all enemies, foreign or domestic. Most caravans coming here aren’t coming to assimilate into our country and embrace our way of life. They are coming here to destroy our beautiful country and are being supported financially by people who do not love our country (George Soros).



Be careful how you vote in 2020!



Sue Froelich



Wooster

