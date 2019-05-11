I am a regular person, watching the circus of the U.S. government and its president. Let me get this straight. The president is ignoring (defying) any subpoena coming his way by one of the other executive branches of government, which has the responsibility of oversight. In the past, President Donald Trump has expressed his opinion that anyone who does not come forward when asked is automatically assumed to be hiding something and is probably guilty.

When a regular person is issued a subpoena and ignores it, what happens to that person? Fine? Jail? Is there an option of ignoring it?

What is he hiding (according to his own definition)? Can the rest of us ordinary people follow his example? Does it say anywhere in the Constitution that a president can actually become king, and no one has the authority to stop him? What is wrong with this picture?

The anxiety I feel on a daily basis because of this president and the government that cannot control him is at an all-time high. I teach my children the three cornerstones to growing up: responsibility, reliability, accountability. Democrat or Republican is nowhere in that definition.

It's basic and fundamental humanity. Someone please take us back to respect for the law and awareness that the structure of the government is for all the people.

Terry Janis, Bexley