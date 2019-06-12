Buried in last Wednesday's Dispatch story "Anti-abortion push in schools panned" is the alarming sentence "Ohio is the only state in the nation without health education standards." If Ohioans are shocked that Ohio does not provide oversight for this fundamental aspect of education, they might not be surprised at the person who is responsible for this lack of state standards.

U.S. Sen. Jim Jordan was a young state representative when he single-handily derailed the Ohio Department of Education's attempt to create a comprehensive health education curriculum that would have covered everything from healthy eating habits to exercise to issues such as anatomy, healthy relationships, sexually transmitted infections, avoiding risky behaviors and even — gasp, yes — contraceptives.

Jordan's work in the 1990s against efforts to develop statewide standards brought Ohio's health education to a standstill. This is the kind of education that has been shown to drastically reduce the unplanned pregnancies the current Ohio lawmakers are concerned about.

Jordan claims he knew nothing about any kind of sexual abuse going on in the athletic department at Ohio State. His work in stopping comprehensive, dignified, necessary health education suggests he really knows nothing about how to educate and support the young people of this state in this crucial matter.

Annie Ruefle, Columbus