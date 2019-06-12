The U.S. Congress is attempting to eliminate our First Amendment right of religious freedom. Our constitution was written for limited government.

The proposed Equality Act (HR 5), if passed, would destroy our First Amendment God-given right of religious freedom. "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof . . ."

This bill was passed in the House in May.

Please encourage your U.S. senators to cast a "no" vote on the HR 5 Equality Act bill.

John H. Hughes,

Columbus