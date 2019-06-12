Jack D'Aurora's June 7 op-ed advocates more attention to poverty through government economic planning. Coincidentally, the U.S. it is the 50th anniversary of the first humans to walk on the moon.

What if the dollars spent for space development had instead been devoted to human poverty reduction?

With proper planning, the latter dollars should go a long way toward eliminating poverty. With increases in debt, population and poverty, 50 years from now would we regret having done so?

William P. Allman, Columbus