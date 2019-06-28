The every-two-years exercise in frustration known as the state budget bill is approaching the finish line with much yet to be decided.



There is no shortage of voices vying to be heard as the six members of the budget conference committee —Republican Reps. Scott Oeslager of Canton and Jim Butler of Dayton with Democratic Rep. Jack Cera of Bellaire and Republican Sens. Dave Burke of Marysville and Matt Dolan of Chagrin Falls with Democrat Sen. Sean O’Brien of Cortland — hammer out agreement between the different versions of House Bill 166 passed by each chamber.



Their charge is to send agreed-upon language for spending about $69 billion over the next two years to Gov. Mike DeWine by Sunday, when the current budget ends.



For our part, The Dispatch prefers much of the House version of the budget with its focus on children and youth as the governor advocated in his proposal to the legislature in March. But there were some changes by the Senate that should be preserved.



While a viable Ohio school funding formula has been overdue for two decades and won’t happen in this budget, the House was right to add $125 million to the $550 million that DeWine sought for wraparound social services to children at risk of poor school performance due to poverty, trauma, parental addiction and other ills. That funding, cut by the Senate, should be restored.



Also for youth, we repeat our preference for high school graduation requirements the Senate added, effective with the class of 2023, as proposed by the new Ohio Excels business coalition. Students would have to pass Algebra I and English II tests and meet other standards for academic honors, military service or job readiness.



As the conference committee irons out differences on school takeovers, it runs the risk of repeating failed history of 2015 if it rushes through a hasty solution. Taking away most local authority to manage distressed school districts has not proved to be the answer, so moving this issue out of the budget bill for further deliberation may be the better approach.



In tax matters, we prefer House language — if not going even further — to reduce a $1 billion credit that gives certain businesses a pass on taxes for their first $250,000 of income and a 40% discount tax rate above that. The House would reduce the tax-free income to $100,000.



If any Ohio income tax cuts are to be offered, the House plan for the smaller cut of 6.6% across the board makes more sense than the Senate’s 8% cut. Either cut would save most Ohioans less than $100 a year.



A new tax on vaping products proposed by the Senate of about $6 per vial is still well below what smokers pay for tobacco but is a better approach to discourage vaping by young people than to raise the age for sales of tobacco products from 18 to 21.



Regarding the environment, DeWine was on the right track in seeking $900 million over a decade for his H2Ohio initiative to protect drinking water sources and attack algae in Lake Erie. The Senate plan to spend $172 million is better than the House’s stingy $85 million plus future borrowing.



Finally, the Senate must insist on its language to keep Western Governors University as an online option for adult learners in Ohio.



— The Columbus Dispatch