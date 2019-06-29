Recent studies have shown we have until 2030 before the effects of our carbon emissions have permanent damages to our planet. With that being said, simply recycling our products is one of the most effective tactics we can use.



The recent actions of the Ashland County Board of Commissioners in regard to the Ashland County Recycling Center, limiting the products and services of what can be recycled, could prove disastrous for local businesses, small and large alike.



Personally, I cannot speak logistics for other companies. However, as a student sustainability intern at Ashland University, I can defend on their behalf.



When it comes to recycling by the district, Ashland holds the metaphorical crown. Based on GT Environmental Inc.’s feasibility study, the district of Ashland leads in pounds per person recycled (76.4 pounds per person). Along with the most pounds per person recycled, the district of Ashland holds the lowest population compared to the other districts used in the study, with a population of about 53,824.



The districts involved in the study include: Athens-Hocking, pop. 95,071 and 27.8 lbs./ person recycled; Geauga-Trumbull, pop. 295,885 and 38.6 lbs./person recycled; Lawrence-Scioto, pop. 141,949 and 24.3 lbs./person recycled; Medina, pop. 178,158 and 43.8 lbs/person recycled; Ottawa-Sandusky-Seneca, pop. 162,804 and 47.9 lbs/person recycled; and Richland, pop. 122,257 and 105 lbs./person recycled.



Just as well, Ashland manages to do all this with only 37 drop-off sites, the third lowest of all the districts. Clearly, Ashland is doing something correct when it comes to our quantifiable recycling efforts. If that is the case, would a change to the recycling center that limits our opportunities to recycle really be beneficial to Ashland County? It doesn’t seem so to me.



Kyle Cayse



Polk

