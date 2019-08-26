Recently, shootings in El Paso and Dayton once again shattered our sense of security; countless lives forever changed within a matter of seconds. Once again, lawmakers rushed to offer their thoughts and prayers, to urge us to give these communities time to heal and to bury their dead — then to move on; a sentiment that feels hollower and emptier each time it is uttered, tweeted and added into a press release. Because in America, where we average nearly a mass shooting a day, these words no longer have real meaning. We cannot move on. What was unthinkable 20 years ago at Columbine has become almost routine.

We’ve been here before.

This is not normal. Parents should not have to worry about their children's safety at school. Friends enjoying a night out at a bar or concert should not have to worry if they’ll make it home. Neighbors who gather together to worship should not have to worry about acts of violence desecrating their holy space. But, Americans do worry. We do march. We do call our legislators and demand change.

We’ve been here before.

And each time, our efforts are met with apathy, resistance and even mockery. Each time, we are accused of politicizing a tragedy and told to wait for a more appropriate time. But we should never apologize for talking about gun safety after a mass shooting in America, because ‘right after a shooting’ is always referring to the here and now.

We’ve been here before.

Each time we as lawmakers offer thoughts and prayers without taking that next step to pass commonsense gun safety measures, we fail to uphold our constitutional duty. We fail to protect our constituents. We fail to do all that we can to prevent the next El Paso or Dayton.

We’ve been here before.

This month, I gathered with more than 70 state legislators from 23 different states across the country to say “enough is enough.” During that gathering, someone asked how many legislators had experienced a loss of life in their districts caused by gun violence. Solemnly, every single hand lifted into the air.

Because — We’ve ALL been here before.

What I experienced during that gathering is the realization that if Congress and D.C. refuse to do anything about this crisis, then we will tackle this at the state level. And now is the only time to act to prevent the next tragedy; because each day we hesitate is literally a matter of life and death. In the week since the Dayton shooting alone, there were nearly a dozen mass shootings across the United States. By the time this article is printed and read by you, there may be a dozen more.

In times of crisis, the General Assembly in Ohio has proven that it can move quickly; but when it comes to this, change has been frustratingly slow. This year alone, Ohio House and Senate Democrats have introduced safe storage requirements, universal background checks, extreme risk protection orders and suicide prevention efforts. We are not advocating radical ideas; we are talking about common-sense solutions that are widely popular for the vast majority of Americans. A recent Quinnipiac University poll said 90% of Ohio voters support background checks for all gun buyers and 87% of gun owners agreed.

Unfortunately, none of these bills has gained any traction in a state where Republicans and the National Rifle Association control both legislative chambers and the governor’s office. Talking to my colleagues in other states, I know this is the story in too many statehouses around the country. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Republicans hold both legislative chambers and the governorship in 22 states, Democrats have 14, and 13 states have divided control.

However, after Dayton, there finally seems to be a sliver of hope — a will to do something from Ohio’s Republican governor, to meet in the middle and finally keep our promise to ensure the safety and security of all Ohio communities. Each day I get word that one of our bills has picked up a Republican co-sponsor, I began to hope that this time is different. It is my sincere prayer that this bipartisan trend we are currently experiencing in Ohio will continue and will spread nationwide. This is not a Democrat or Republican issue; this is an American problem. Other countries are actually warning travelers to use extreme caution when traveling here due to “rampant gun violence.”

I commend the governor and my colleagues at the Statehouse for backing common-sense safety measures, like universal background checks and extreme risk protection orders that will save lives and reaffirm our commitment to responsible gun ownership. We appreciate those Republican colleagues who have stepped up to co-sponsor our Democratic gun safety legislation, but now ask the House and Senate leadership to begin holding hearings on these bills as soon as possible. Time is ticking and lives are being lost.

Frederick Douglass said, “I prayed for 20 years, but received no answer until I prayed with my legs.” Well, it has been 20 years since Columbine. The time for “thoughts and prayers” has long since passed. It is time to begin praying with our legs. We need to act. Yes, we have been here before; but let’s this time vow to never be here again.

Rep. Emilia Strong Sykes, a Democrat from Akron, is Ohio House minority leader.