Once again, People To People Ministries has been blessed to be able to provide back packs, 30-40 school supply items in each, three pairs of new underwear and socks, a brand new pair of shoes and a new bra(s) from Kohl's to girls in need of, and new or like new and mostly name brand clothing (3-5 outfits) to 508 Wayne County children this school year.



With all the changes and/or obstacles we had to overcome, it just goes to show, with God all things are possible. He truly carried us through with His grace. Also, there are so many special individuals, organizations, churches, groups and businesses we want to thank for all the help and/or support and donations given to us for our back to school project this year. We could not have helped all the children without all of you and your generosity. You all are true blessings to us and our community.



A special thank you goes out to: The Wayne County Schools Career Center, Wooster Motorways, The Clothing Warehouse, Community Action of Wayne Medina, Kohl’s, The Shoe Dept., Grace Church, Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, First Presbyterian Church, The Commercial & Savings Bank, Western Reserve Group, The Chamber’s Young Professionals Group, The Hummel Group, Christian Girls Impact Club, all the many 4-H clubs, all the local sports teams, Wooster Montessori School, UPS, Parkview Church, Church of Christ, West Hill Baptist Church, College Hills Honda, Smithville Mennonite Church, the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Wayne County, Resurrection Lutheran Church, Wayne Presbyterian Church, PCS Supply, Farmer's National Bank and all the individuals and others we may have missed but are truly grateful for all of you.



Thank you to God and to you, Wayne County community.



Michelle Weaver



Special Projects & Boutique Manager



People to People Ministries