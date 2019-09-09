Cheers ... to United Way of Greater Stark County for its enthusiasm-filled annual campaign kickoff Friday and the individuals in attendance who raised $6,750 in a matter of minutes toward an opening goal of $5,000. United Way is asking each of us to "Be the Reason" lives in our community are improved.

Jeers ... to those who lie about being a victim of crime. A Canton postal worker was charged last week with fabricating a story — that he had been shot at in an effort to cover up mistakenly firing a weapon inside his work truck. His alleged actions caused a school lockdown and wasted local law enforcement's valuable time. It's always better to tell the truth than to make a bad situation worse by lying.

Cheers ... to Wesley Smith, the Fairless Local third-grader whose artwork of a falcon is now on the bass drums of the high school's marching band. At 8 years old he might not appreciate why adults are making such a fuss over his talent, but Fairless educators are impressed, and they're right to celebrate his work.

Cheers ... to staffers at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for donating $15,000 to Tree of Life Congregation. A monetary award in that amount was part of the newspaper's Pulitzer Prize earned for breaking news coverage following the mass shooting at the temple last October that killed 11 people.

Cheers ... to the Barbato family for dedicating 94 years through three generations to their flower and greenhouse business, which will be auctioned Saturday. Jean Barbato has kept it going since the death of her husband, Joe, in 2017. Many in Perry Township and surrounding communities appreciated their "labor of love" and will miss it.

Jeers ... to the thoughtless park-goers who traipsed across a freshly poured concrete sidewalk that connects South Sippo and Reservoir parks, not once but multiple times over several days. The owner of Absolute Concrete, the company doing the work for the Massillon Parks and Recreation Department, had to park himself in a lawn chair Thursday night to ensure his work would not continue to be ruined. Parks are meant for all to enjoy, not destroy.

Cheers ... to Revere Local School District administrators for using grant money to install vape detectors in their high school, middle school and field house to try to curtail the habit too many kids are adopting. Administrators with Stow-Munroe Falls schools said their district also plans to install detectors at the high school soon.

Cheers ... to David Manley, whose "Editor Dad" column entertained readers for 4½ years by capturing life through the eyes of a family with two young daughters. We wish David, a former member of this Editorial Board who chose a new path for his journalism career, the best as he begins this new chapter.

Cheers ... to St. Paul Catholic Church in North Canton for sustaining its school, first opened on Sept. 8, 1919, for 100 years. Celebratory Masses were scheduled Sunday, with an open house and special community activities planned for all current students today. Look for them making a difference around town with beautification projects and other volunteerism as part of their "100 Acts of Service."