I have always been intrigued by politics, the rush of an election season, the action of getting a bill passed, the adrenaline on election night. To me it's an addiction: Even as a young boy, I was always talking with my parents about what I heard on CNN or FOX. My friends, however, were never at all interested in having those sort of discussions, which is why I found it odd that in the recent years a majority of the people who thought of me as weird for my interest in such a "boring" topic began to voice opinions on political movements.

They took to the streets to march and protest against certain federal actions or bills being passed at the local, state and national level.

I was truly in awe of the conversations they began to have, and, in all honesty, we have one person to thank for the more active younger generation than ever before: President Donald Trump. Had anyone else been elected, I feel it would have been business as usual, but Trump demanded the attention of the world and has succeeded.

I am honestly very excited to see how this presidential season will affect those groups, like my own, who are normally dormant.

Andrew Martinez, Columbus