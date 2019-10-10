I was born, educated and worked in this community all my life. I appreciate everything this city stands for and offers. I’ve had the privilege of being raised knowing the Breneman family, especially Bob. His honesty and integrity have always taken him to the highest level in his life.



The deep support he’s shown for police and fire services is very evident within our great city. He strives to help keep Wooster a safe place to live, work and play.



I hope you’ll join me in voting to re-elect Bob Breneman as Wooster’s Mayor.



Thomas G. Maurer,



Retired Wayne County Sheriff



Wooster