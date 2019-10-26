My family and I moved to Wooster from Charlotte, North Carolina, 20 years ago. During the past 10 years, there has been significant improvements in many areas of the city.



Think about before and after:



• Road improvement, specifically Friendsville in front of HealthPoint and Burbank (remember the big ditches on each side?)



• The roundabout(s) — how many accidents have been prevented since the installation on Route 83?



• Streetscape project from COW to Liberty.



• Community Center area — property purchased for planning and improvement.



• Spray Park at Knight’s Field.



• Oak Hill Park and soon to be Clear Creek Park — it was not long ago that was a field. Now we can hike, bike and enjoy the outdoors.



• Kinney fields improvement with bathroom facilities and parking. In my children’s soccer days, it was portable restrooms on each end of the fields.



• Bike trail expansion — continuing project for outdoor recreation.



• Entrances to the cities — what a welcoming sight for visitors.



• Downtown revitalization — creation of the pedestrian alleys and streetscaping offer places to enjoy the area.



• Collaboration with Main Street and the many special businesses, restaurants — a gem to take out-of-town guests.



Bob Breneman, along with the support of the city staff and current City Council members, have made significant progress in improving the quality of life through infrastructure projects as evidenced by the above. This is just one area of progress that contributed to Wooster being named among Money Magazine’s "Best Places to Live" in 2017 and appearing in Ohio Magazine’s "Best Hometown" edition in 2018.



The time to vote is now, as early voting has started. Visit the Board of Elections office to support Bob Breneman for mayor.



Susan Marlar



Wooster