Politics nationally are bitter, divisive and tribal and, therefore, unable to create solutions to problems. One refreshing aspect of elections in Wooster is that they can be nonpartisan.



Nonpartisan elections allow voters to select the candidates whose positions seem best suited to address the issues that matter most, regardless of party. This is why our votes are cast privately. And local elections are more about solving real-world problems and crafting imaginative solutions than national elections.



Events like the recent League of Women Voters candidate forum provided the public with an opportunity to evaluate which candidates had thought through the issues and have crafted realistic plans for addressing them. To anyone who attended that event, the differences in answers among the various candidates was telling. Some had very shallow, if any, solutions to describe, others had obviously thought through the issues more thoroughly and described their positions in depth.



My hope for Wooster is that my neighbors will evaluate the candidates critically and vote for the best prepared individuals for both City Council and mayor. If this statement sounds simplistic, be aware that doing this will prevent us from falling into the partisan gridlock of Washington and Columbus, and allow Wooster to benefit from electing well-qualified public servants.



Wooster is at a turning point in terms of planning for future economic development and for addressing our social problems. We live in a wonderful community and the smartest way forward now is to bring new eyes to bear on our problems and to try new approaches. The same old, same old, simply cannot serve us well in the future. And the way for Wooster to move forward is to vote without falling into the divisive, tribal national party politics and instead to vote in a thoughtful, nonpartisan way.



Wyn (Shearer) Jones



Wooster