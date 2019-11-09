On behalf of all 350-plus members of the Wayne County Historical Society, I want to say "thank you" to everyone who made this year’s Ghost Walk Through History our most successful ever. More than 125 guests had a chance to meet six fascinating figures from Wayne County’s past, including an advocate for the rights of women, a sports hero, a business owner, and a man who was willing to give his life for his country.



Thank you to Jack Rooney for a great article in The Daily Record in advance of the event, to our dedicated and tireless volunteers and especially to the generous sponsors of this year’s Ghost Walk: Wooster Glass, College Hills Honda, Wooster Color Point, Janet Welty, Don and Gail Klise, BCI Buckeye Division, David and Carol Briggs, Renee and Daral Jackwood, Julie A. Mennes, Brigid O’Connor and Eric Astrachan, and Alison and Troy Schmidt.



Our season is over for this year, but we have big plans for 2020 and look forward to seeing everyone on our Bowman Street campus when we reopen in March.



Bob Everett



President,



Wayne County Historical Society