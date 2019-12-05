While our local paper continues to increase articles from everyplace else in order to fill the paper, there was a story right under their Rudolph Red noses at this year's Window Wonderland that was completely missed.



I believe this is the first time ever the community tree was lit by a female, a female who has been an integral part of this community for years. Mary Alice Streeter is known to many for her CPA business, for the Wooster Gift Corner business, for her countless volunteer hours on many of our local boards such as the Wayne County Community Foundation, The Wooster Community Hospital and so many others.



Yet this "first" for a very important person was completely missed by The Daily Record. Not only was her name not even mentioned in the article, where was the priceless picture of "throwing the switch" that has graced the front page of our paper in previous years. We all remember those endearing photos of Pete Bogner, Tom Bruch, Stan Gault and so many more. I take nothing away from these great men who also have given to this community but why not the same respect for our first woman to "throw the switch"?



So to Mary Alice, congratulations on opening the holiday season for Wooster. I, along with many, applaud all you have done for so many and are sad the warm smile you have always greeted all you encounter, was not on the front page of our paper like the men who have preceeded you at this event.



Judy Mowrer



Wooster