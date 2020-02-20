Iowa was the first state to hold its Democratic caucus in 1972. The Iowa caucuses have outlived their usefulness. There have been questions about Iowa’s viability as the state that opens primary season. One of the main reasons behind that is the state’s relative lack of diversity, which leads to the argument Iowa is not representative of the rest of the country, and holds too much influence over how subsequent primaries unfold.



Most Iowans are proud of the caucuses, and they view themselves as well qualified for the task of winnowing the Democratic primary field. But a small pocket of Iowans, including many people of color, feel differently. They believe the state’s overwhelmingly white population makes it unrepresentative of the nation as a whole. We should encourage the Democratic Party to restructure the primary system — knocking Iowa from its perch at the top of the primary process once and for all.



Because of their first-in-the-nation position, the Iowa caucuses can change the course of the primary campaign. The voters who determine what happens in the state look nothing like the country as a whole. While about 60 percent of the total U.S. population is white, in Iowa white people make up 85 percent of the population, according to census figures.



We don’t want just one group’s point of view. If we want to say we have become accepting and welcoming of that diversity, then our presidential nominating contest should reflect that.



Lupe Williams



Wooster