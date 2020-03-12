Two-tier tuition could save a willing student between $2,000 and $3,000 over the eight semesters of college.



This plan would work best at a typically large state university where more than one professor would teach a course, i.e., English, literature, physical education, etc.



When a student would sign up for classes during the eight semesters, the student would be allowed a choice from a list of various professors and instructors. If a student would choose a less esteemed instructor the savings could be $100 to $150 less per course, off the tuition cost.



The more esteemed professors still would have many students select them whose parents have enough money to do so and who want the very best, or also for those on scholarships.



If necessary, the college could place a limit on choices at a given time. The more esteemed professors are paid about twice as much as a beginning instructor with just a master’s degree; so schools, and/or the states could afford to do the above.



Larry Gamertsfelder



Wooster