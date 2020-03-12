I want to thank you for allowing us to express our thoughts and concerns. I am watching my country disintegrate from inside out. I was born in 1927 and experienced the Great Depression as a child. No welfare, so we had to live with two other families with a total of 20 children. Cornbread, greens from the fields, rabbit, squirrel, fish, frogs and turtles; slept many times on the hard floor.



When World War II came, my four brothers went into the Army and I into the Navy. Two of my shipmates didn’t come back as well as my neighbor’s son and three of my school friends.



Our parents went to work to supply the needs of the military and to feed and help other nations. At the end, we went to our former enemies and helped them rebuild. Everyone knew what patriotism was and did everything they could to help win the war.



Today I see a different America with many having no respect for our country. When (Colin) Kaepernick refused to respect our country, I determined to never read about or watch any sport, and I haven’t.



I am amazed at the time I have put to better use by reading God’s word and helping others.



We just celebrated Dr. King’s birthday and in his "I have a dream .." speech, he said he hoped for the day his children would be known by the content of their character rather than the color of their skin.



What type of character would a woman be who would give birth without the benefit of marriage (a woman + a man = marriage), and expect you to pay for raising them with your taxes.



What type of character would you call a woman who would go to Planned Parenthood or some other place and have her live boys and girls ripped out of her. That is murder.



I would call them Democrats because they are the party that approves it.



Remember, the minimum wages for sin is death. Read it in Romans 3:23. Jesus is the only way to get rid of sin.



Ira Shelton



Millersburg