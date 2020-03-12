Wooster voters need updated information about the proposed school levy. The board has claimed a $12 million "structural deficit" for 2024. This claimed deficit comes from showing costs growing at double and triple the rate of all other school districts in Wayne County. For example, WCSD claims that this year's personnel costs will be 7.1% higher than 2019, an increase nearly three times the 2.6% growth rate projected by the other Wayne County school districts. These levels of cost growth seem implausible.



But it's not just salaries and wages. WCSD claims that the cost of health care and retirement, purchased services and instructional supplies will grow more than three times as fast as the other school districts in Wayne County. Even though WCSD is insured by the same provider as the other districts in the county, WCSD claims its insurance costs this year will be 15.3% higher than last year, while everyone else claims 4.8%. The problem with these differences is three-fold; the questionable increases make the district look $30 million worse off than expected thus scaring voters; the increases raise doubts about the long-term financial health of the district if accurate, and the questionable increases are largely limited to 2020 giving the appearance there is a material error or omission in the forecast.



Much more information is needed. The forecasted growth rates for Wooster appear out of line; they far exceed "inflationary" growth or the growth of our neighbors. There are several months of actual data available now for the 2019-2020 school year to help address these suspect cost growth numbers. Voters should demand a realistic forecast that shows how this levy will last until 2026. Therefore, I encourage the citizens of Wooster to reject the levy until the school board provides a revised and extended forecast. The school district has nearly $40 million in cash; the taxpayers can afford to wait.



Daniel Widman



Wooster