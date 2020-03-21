The U.S. and Ohio environmental protection agencies need to stop resisting their clear responsibility regarding Lake Erie: Enforce the Clean Water Act.



The two agencies must set goals for reducing phosphorus runoff into the lake and the federal EPA needs to insist that the state adopt regulations that will ensure they are met.



A lawsuit filed against the federal agency by the Chicago-based Environmental Law & Policy Center and Lucas County commissioners seeks a reasonable standard: adoption of a Total Maximum Daily Load, or TMDL, standard strict enough to get Ohio to a 40 percent reduction in phosphorus runoff by 2025, compared to 2008 levels.



The plaintiffs also ask, in a bid for summary judgment filed recently, that the court retain jurisdiction to "assure implementation and enforcement of the compliance schedule." That, too, is reasonable.



Federal and state regulators have had their chance to clean up Lake Erie without strict court oversight, and they have failed.



Voluntary measures pursued by the administration of former Gov. John Kasich did not get the job done. The Kasich administration had data showing Lake Erie qualified as impaired under the Clean Water Act as far back as 2010 — four years before Toledo’s water crisis. Toxic algae blooms fouled the water for 500,000 Toledo water customers for three days in the summer of 2014.



The Ohio EPA has determined that nutrient runoff from farms is the cause of nearly 90 percent of the lake’s toxic algae.



Ohio has argued in court that preserving and protecting Ohio’s water quality "is and always has been a priority for the State of Ohio" and that Gov. Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio program, unveiled in November, is a "comprehensive, data-driven water quality plan to reduce harmful algal blooms, improve wastewater infrastructure, and prevent lead contamination."



The state points to $172 million appropriated by the Ohio General Assembly to help improve water quality programs statewide over the next two years, of which $43 million will go toward new and expanded wetlands near Lake Erie this year, plus millions "to help farmers reduce phosphorus runoff from commercial fertilizer and manure to prevent harmful algal blooms."



U.S. District Judge James Carr is hearing two cases regarding the state’s so far failed efforts to clean up Lake Erie, and, fortunately, he seems inclined to hold regulators accountable. After a four-hour hearing in September, he expressed frustration with a state program aimed at getting farmers to voluntarily cut phosphorus.



"We don’t know what Ohio is going to do come 2025 (if those targets aren’t met)," the judge said. "My point is I don’t know. The record doesn’t show me."



Last month, the Ohio EPA said it plans to set a TMDL "pollution diet" to track down specific sources of pollution, and hold polluters accountable for the amount of toxic algae-feeding phosphorus, nitrogen, and other fertilizers farmers send into Lake Erie’s western basin.



The agency has pledged to "develop a Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) for the Western Basin (of Lake Erie) over the next two to three years."



That effort should be both rigorous and court-supervised. Federal and state regulators have proven that their patience with polluters far exceeds their commitment to a clean Lake Erie. Judge Carr should insist a role in helping to protect the lake, from both pollution and lax regulation.



— The Toledo Blade