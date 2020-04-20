I confess to having a passion for political cartoons and after reading the Tuesday letter "Editorial cartoon made light of Christianity’s holiest day" from Herbert Chaddock, I wondered what I had missed.

I ran to the recycling bag for Sunday’s Dispatch and found the maligned cartoon by Gary McCoy, which indicated Christ wasn’t obeying the shelter-in-place order.

My takeaway is that regardless of the loftiness, beauty or innocence of an act, the bureaucrats among us might take offense.

This is the purpose of political cartoons. The prejudices of each of us bring a different light, laughter or disdain to our reflection on the cartoon.

Dispatch, keep up the great job.

Constance Pond, Hebron