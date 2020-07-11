In 1927 the 4-H motto "To Make the Best Better" was coined and adapted as a main tenet of 4-H education. I grew up in 4-H as have my children and I am now into my 27th year as a dedicated 4-H leader. My priorities include organizing, facilitating and supporting events for 4-H youth at the Wayne County Fair. Yet every year there was one aspect of the fair that caused me to be disappointed by our fair leadership, and that was their enabling the sale of the Confederate flag by vendors.



For the 26 years I have called Wayne County my home, I have voiced my displeasure over this glaring act of racism that marred the overall positive atmosphere of our fair. Over the years, I have expressed my concerns to various Fair Board members, community leaders and signed a petition for the removal of the Confederate flag, and yet that dividing emblem remained a pernicious and malevolent relic at our fair.



As a 4-H leader who profoundly cares about 4-H members and endeavors to support young people in becoming their best selves, I felt having our youth walk out of the show ring past a vendor profiting from racism was counter to the goal of helping members grow into culturally proficient adults. Now, I wish to thank our community for banding together and saying this affront had gone on long enough, and for making our fair more welcoming to all by facilitating the barring of the sale of the Confederate flag.



2020 is finally the year that our capable and dedicated Fair Board took the necessary steps to correct contentious inaction and collectively took decisive action to "Make the Best Better" by removing the Confederate symbol and all its manifestations of hate and bigotry at our county fair. This year we can build culturally inclusive bridges for fair attendees rather than allowing enmities to divide and alienate. I thank our adult Fair Board for modeling how to "Make the Best Better" by curtailing the sale of the Confederate flag in 2020.



Ann Welby-Hange



Dalton