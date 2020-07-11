I understand your point regarding your full page ad (Page A5) about Black Lives Matter on Monday, June 29. One must sympathize with the people who died and their families.



How about a counter point regarding the cops that have been ambushed and some killed both black and white? The discussion about defacing our city, state and federal monuments, destroying businesses, both Black and white. Disturbing the natural flow of hard-working citizens and last the total disregard for our great American way.



David Bowser



Ashland