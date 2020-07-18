I read with interest, your full-page homage to BLM, indicating a long list of minorities, allegedly "murdered" by police officers.



I find this premise despicable.



I was in law enforcement for over 26 years. In all that time, I never heard or saw any of this "systemic racism" so often mentioned today. Every officer, prosecutor, or judge I ever dealt with acted only in terms of fair enforcement and application of law.



I never heard or saw anyone suggest "let’s go after minorities today."



I also noted most of the names in your homage were people who were career criminals or people engaged in the commission of a crime, and then resisting arrest. (I also noted the few tragic exceptions).



In cases of resisting, there is no easy way to get control of a combative suspect. It is a leading cause of injury and even death to police officers and to suspects on what are actually very rare occasions.



In an article in the July 6 edition of the Times-Gazette, a woman being interviewed stated she told her kids if they "come into contact with police, don’t move, be respectful and do exactly what they tell you to do." This is almost word for word what my father told me over 55 years ago. It works.



The place to fight a charge is in court, not the street. I would also point out that police officers who act inappropriately are disciplined, and when necessary, criminally charged as they should be.



Just this week, hundreds of people were shot in large cities, dozens killed including many children under 10 years old. Even the mayor of Atlanta stated, "We are harming ourselves far more than any police officers." A large majority of these deaths were people of color. I have not seen BLM protesting any of these events.



Your list went back several years, at least till 2014.



I have done some research and found the following facts going back only until 2017:



Police officers killed in line of duty, 458; firefighters killed in line of duty, 221; military Iraq and Afghanistan, 5,696.



Far more than the relatively few cases of inappropriate police activity that happen yearly. That is why incidents of police misconduct are such major news events.



None of these men and women were career criminals or resisting arrest when killed.



I look forward to your full page homage to these real heroes.



Charles D. Bisesi



Ashland