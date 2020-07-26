It has really become hard to take. Seems 50 percent of the people in this country live their lives 100 percent offended 100 percent of the time and its always someone else’s fault.



Calling someone a racist is the go-to accusation when nothing else works. I traveled the world in my career and have felt racism in Japan, China and various other countries.



I can tell you Wayne County is far from racist. It does contain humans though and humans are tribal.



It is in our genes, but no country has evolved above this basic human trait faster than the USA. Yet the perpetually offended cannot find perspective.



Hate is very powerful as it allows a human to forgo thought. I often see RESIST bumperstickers on cars. This says to me that my participation in our democracy is only valid if I agreed with the displayer of sticker. My thought and vote are invalid otherwise.



Did they ever consider or care if this offends me? Do they consider how offensive to the extreme this is to many of us? Of course not. We do not riot or burn buildings down.



We rarely say anything because it is well understood it can attract violence, bullying or scorn. Funny that this is the very definition of Fascism, which is something the quiet bullied citizens are routinely accused of. So, I have joined the quiet offended class I guess.



My President and my opinion have been accused of just about everything evil with no evidence found for four years. Now the big push is he is a racist and white supremest. His very public life has absolutely no examples of this. Yet if I put a Trump sign in my yard, I am automatically branded a racist or a fascist just because the perpetually offended create this story. This is not American and it is offensive.



Steven Boyer



Wooster