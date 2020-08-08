I am saddened by the arguing and division over the mask mandate.



That said, a previous letter could be viewed as argumentative. The content was presented this way: she's wrong to say it's her civil right not to wear a mask and I'm right to say it's my civil right to wear a mask.



This can give the impression that everyone should think one way and act one way because someone thinks their opinion is "right" while anyone with a different view (disagrees) is "wrong."



Does any one person have all the information and all the wisdom to make a declarative statement about what is right and wrong for all people? What is "uncomfortable" to one person may be unbearable, impractical and cause problems for another person. Is it "grown up, decent and responsible" to disregard someone's needs when the prescribed solution is debatable?



Is there another way to look at this? Maybe "that lady's husband" didn't fight a war so we wouldn't have to wear a mask. But could he have fought in a war to give us the freedom to choose without government overreach outside the law? Each person choosing to wear or not wear a mask according to their own conscience, knowing the risks? And the right to be respected for our individual choices whether someone else agrees with them or not?



Yes, no one wants to "gasp for air ... be on a ventilator, have medical bill debt, bury someone you love, harm a stranger or die prematurely and alone, etc". Interestingly, without COVID, that statement describes numerous medical problems and situations. Some of those are asthma, lung disease, cancer, injuries caused by car accidents, airplane crashes, bombings, war ...



What if we could all find peace, rest, courage and hope somewhere else? What if there is an all-knowing, all-wise, all-powerful, all-compassionate Creator God who loves every one of us enough to tell us the truth and send a Savior? By the look of things, maybe the world we live in and all the people who live in it, need that kind of love.



Becky Hofstetter



Apple Creek