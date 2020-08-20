Americans have grown soft! What happened to us that we feel that our personal rights override the rights of the masses? The family I grew up in had a long history of enduring long-term hardships.

My paternal side lived through the Great Depression, then in 1943 my father joined the conflict in Europe as a member of the Eighth Air Force. On my maternal side, from 1939 to 1945, under the Pied Piper program my mum was taken from her home in London, England, and sent to the countryside to live with strangers. Upon her return to London she survived the Blitzkrieg for a period of time witnessing nearby homes being bombed out, only again to be shipped with her mother to a rural farm in Wales until the bombing subsided.

Americans and Brits alike endured rationing, great personal suffering and relinquished individual rights in order to work together toward a common cause. I gave 21 years of my life in the service of our country, deploying overseas for extended periods of time, including a tour in Vietnam. I uprooted my family every two years to move to a new duty station, forcing my family to settle in a new town/school and establish new friends.

I just cannot understand why we can’t show some strength and relinquish some individual rights for a short period of time to work together as a nation in order to contain the COVID-19 virus. By wearing a mask, abiding by social distancing and enduring a few weeks of inconvenience we could succeed in having similar successful outcomes that resulted in the end of the Great Depression and World War II, and in doing so saved thousands of fellow Americans’ lives.

As the Brits would say "Its time for a stiff upper lip and do what’s right for us all." It's time we work together.

Randy Hinderer, Delaware