The Dispatch should award editorial cartoonist Dana Summers of the Orlando Sentinel an award for his cartoon published on Monday’s Opinion Page. The newspaper headline displayed in the cartoon proclaims "Congress deadlocked again."

During the present Congress, the House of Representatives has passed and sent to the Senate nearly 400 pieces of legislation, many with bipartisan support, aimed at addressing eveyday problems of their constituents — us. Led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the Senate has acted on only about 70 of those.

A more accurate headline should read "Lollygagging Mitch McConnell delays the people’s business again and again."

Fred Bellam, Grandview Heights