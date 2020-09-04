We have in front of our nation a huge political and spiritual threat in Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Biden and Harris, as well as others who claim to be Catholic, are not in agreement with Catholic social teaching which has guided both the church and the world for over 2,000 years. I feel it is important however why we need to explain why these politicians are not in full communion with the church and why they and those who support them should not be receiving Holy Communion.

We read in the first letter to Saint Paul to the Corinthians that, "Whoever eats the bread and drinks the cup of the Lord unworthy will have to answer for himself."

We also read, "Anyone who eats and drinks without discerning the body, eats and drinks judgment upon himself."

The word communion means in union. For one to receive Holy Communion in the Catholic church, one must be in a state of grace and in union with the body of Christ, the church. This is not a new teaching but comes from scripture. It is for these reasons politicians who support abortion should not receive Holy Communion. By being for evils like abortion they have excluded themselves from the body of Christ and are not full members of it and for their own benefit should not receive Holy Communion.

I would like for pro abortion Catholics to remember the words of Vatican II’s decree on the laity who separate themselves from the church. "Between the members of this body there exist, further, such a unity and solidarity (Ephesians 4:16) that a member who does not work at the growth of the body to the extent of his possibilities must be considered useless both to the church and to himself."

PAUL A. CROWLEY, WAYNESBURG