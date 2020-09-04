The voters need to know that Paula Prentice should be re-elected and has supported the interests of property owners during her many years in office.

During the NEXUS pipeline fight, she personally assisted in organizing several community meetings to listen to citizen’s concerns. I was present. She listened and acted on those concerns and delivered. She supported funding of legal representation with funds from Summit County, which was paid to the Coalition to Reroute NEXUS. These funds were used along with other contributions by citizens to wage an intense legal battle in the federal courts, which culminated in a victory at the federal D.C. Court of Appeals in late 2019. The Court of Appeals reversed the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and remanded the case for further proceedings to determine whether the NEXUS export pipeline would constitute a public purpose under the U.S. Constitution. This case is still pending. Paula also went to bat before the Summit County Fiscal Office seeking a reduction in property taxes for affected property owners along the pipeline due to a reduction in value.

Paula has been out front on many issues affecting our community. Her opponent, Mr. Devitis, not only did not respond to requests for assistance, but was financially supported by the oil and gas industry to oppose its citizens. Just read his campaign reports. Now he is embroiled in a criminal scandal involving bribery and pay to play funds controlled by the Ohio Speaker of the House.

Keep Summit County government honest and working for property owners and local businesses. Vote for Paula Prentice.

David Mucklow, Attorney at Law

Green