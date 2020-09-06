Kudos to the artists who are painting the murals on our buildings. They are just beautiful to look at and an asset to our cities. Thank you for all your hard work and dedication.

On Aug. 28, a friend and I decided to go to East of Chicago Pizza for lunch. Imagine our surprise when a nice gentleman paid for lunch. Believe me, it was really appreciated, and we will pass it on. Thank you again.

There is a lady out there in New Philadelphia who saved my elderly mother from being scammed out of over $6,000. Thank you so very much.

