As an NCAA investigator in 2011, I helped punish six Ohio State football players for getting free tattoos and selling their athletic memorabilia. A seventh player who received benefits worked part-time at Subway after an injury brought his college career to a premature end. I peppered him with questions in his small apartment as his girlfriend made dinner and their son drove a toy truck across my shoes. His eyes welled up as he recounted a once-promising college football career that ended without a degree, no long-term health care, and constant stress over how he would provide for his family.

My stomach turned as I left our meeting. I was told my job was to promote fairness, but there was nothing fair about what happened to that young man or many like him. It became increasingly evident to me that NCAA rules designed to prevent exploitation instead allow a collection of universities and their wealthy corporate partners to profit off the athletes, who too often end up with nothing.

Shortly thereafter, I left the NCAA and helped sue my former employer on behalf of college players to challenge the rules I had just enforced. The six-year case, which I helped lead for the first two, ultimately succeeded in removing the NCAA’s cap on education-related benefits, but many problems remain.

In chasing athletic success and revenue, schools have troubling conflicts of interest that prioritize sports over education, promote wins over health and safety, and reinforce the disturbing racial and economic inequities in our country. Unfortunately, these consequences accrue largely to the detriment of the athletes, who some believe get a "free ride."

However, there is nothing free about risking health and safety while working 40-50 hours per week, forfeiting meaningful educational opportunities, surrendering rights to your own name, and graduating at rates disturbingly lower than non-athletes, often without the skills necessary to succeed in life after sports. Such outcomes are unacceptable for a $14 billion industry run by institutions responsible for educating and developing young people.

Since recognizing the truth, I have dedicated my work to representing players and advocating for reform. College athletes come to me when their scholarships are taken away, their eligibility is denied, they are penalized for transferring, or scrutinized for taking a loan. They tell me about being run off their teams, pressure to play through injuries, an inability to seek a second medical opinion, and too frequently, abuse and mistreatment. Some of my clients have been asked to cheat in class, told to abandon academic goals for the sake of their sport, and pressured to enroll in majors that conform to their athletic schedules. Others simply leave school with nothing.

Although plenty of athletes succeed, their achievements don’t require a repressive NCAA rule scheme that negatively affects some more than others. Simply put, American universities oversee a multibillion-dollar entertainment industry that denies fundamental rights to its essential workers, a disproportionate number of whom in the biggest sports are Black, while spending recklessly to make millionaires of largely white coaches and administrators.

According to a recent study by the National College Players Association, among Division I schools, 79% of university athletic directors, 82% of football head coaches and 69% of men’s basketball head coaches are white. Meanwhile, less than 3% of undergraduates at the 65 schools in the "power conferences" are Black men, but they constitute 55% of football players and 56% of men’s basketball athletes at those schools. The bare reality is nauseating and cannot continue.

In a watershed moment, college athletes from across the country have stood up to demand greater health and safety protections, representation rights, attention to racial and social justice issues, and a reckoning of economic inequities.

Those who think the players should "stick to sports" fail to recognize how rarely college athletes speak up and ignore the great personal risk they take in confronting a powerful industry that pays lawyers and lobbyists millions to preserve their silence. More importantly, critics fail to acknowledge that college athletes are simply seeking rights that are afforded to virtually everyone else in this country and basic protections that shouldn’t even be in question, especially during a pandemic. I agree that college sports should be an enjoyable distraction, but not when they are distracting us from the very injustice they enable.

Despite the critical need for change, our universities have instead asked Congress for sweeping legal immunity against recent state laws that would allow athletes to use their own name, image, and likeness for profit. The NCAA’s requested bill would continue to deny athletes basic rights and perpetuate a system that the first NCAA executive director, Walter Byers, later described as "the plantation mentality resurrected and blessed by today’s campus executives." Nothing is more undeserving for a collection of schools that demonize young men for getting free tattoos while decorating them in corporate logos and refusing to enforce health and safety protections as they use their bodies to entertain America.

Yet, even if Congress ignores the uncomfortable truth and sanctions the exploitation-disguised-as-education, it will not hide the disgraceful reality. It will not conceal the mounting injustices. Most importantly, it will not silence those being used for everyone else’s gain. The players, their families, and their growing number of allies, including defectors like me, will continue fighting for fundamental rights until this shameful system changes.

Tim Nevius is a sports attorney and former NCAA-investigator-turned-college-athlete-advocate. He runs Nevius Legal and the College Athlete Advocacy Initiative at the Urban Justice Center in New York City. He wrote this for USA TODAY.