I respond to the Sunday letter "Presidential election bigger than the two candidates" from Eugene Johnson. My first thought was for Johnson, who could be sitting at his kitchen table looking over his stock portfolio, to go to the window and see what is really going on.

I have investments also, but blaming Joe Biden and the Democratic Party for what he calls a progressive agenda bordering on socialism is just wrong. The United States was founded on the principles of empathy, compassion, love for all mankind. Putting profits before these principles makes the rich richer, greedy greedier, powerful more powerful. The founding principles will not make the majority of U.S. citizens wealthy but will make us caring citizens.

Profit is not a dirty word. Without government regulations, unions, the right to demonstrate, entrepreneurship — what would our opportunity to participate in a market economy look like? Eliminate regulations, fair wages, health care, workplace safety, carbon emission regulations — what would we have left? A world that’s profitable for a small percentage of corporations and powerful people.

It would continue to collapse for our children and grandchildren and eventually cease to function. The Democratic Party is by no means always correct, but it did bring us medical care, legal immigration, Social Security, banking regulations, fair housing regulations, civil rights legislation and other programs that have made millions of less fortunate individuals’ lives better and safer.

A search on Google shows that in 2016 there were a total of 540 billionaires in the U.S. with a net worth of $2.399 trillion. A 2017 market study shows that there are 11 million millionaire households in the U.S.

Sounds like some are doing quite well under our "socialist agenda." Don’t attempt to stir up fear and anxiety; there is someone doing that.

Just step back from the window and return to your kitchen table to count your financial blessing. Most of that is the result of what people like to call a socialist agenda.

Tom Martin, Upper Sandusky