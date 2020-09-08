The proponents of repealing House Bill 6 do not address the impact on Ohio of loss of our two nuclear plants. The corruption associated with the passage of House Bill 6 is truly appalling and the participants in that corruption should be held accountable. The ends do not justify the means.

The economics of the two operating nuclear plants have been excellent by any historic standard. Their original construction costs have been paid off and their recent operational performance has been excellent. However, because Ohio is now a deregulated state, electricity supply contracts are determined by the lowest cost supplier even when the difference in cost is only a few cents per kilowatt-hour. There is no consideration of environmental protection or other future impacts (which prior to deregulation had been taken into consideration by a public utility commission).

Today, because of overproduction of natural gas associated with fracking, natural gas is dirt cheap and no other form of electricity production can compete. That is great for Ohio consumers today but will have major environmental and economic impacts in the future.

The nuclear plants represent 80% of Ohio’s noncarbon electricity supply. Global warming is real. We must act quickly to reduce the release of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere.

We must replace fossil fuel generation largely with solar and wind, even though the cost of new green alternatives will be substantially higher than the continued operation of the existing nuclear plants. In the past year, American Electric Power was authorized to construct a very small solar plant but against strong opposition by the proponents of "deregulation." If we close our nuclear plants today, we will set back Ohio’s conversion to green energy supply by 20 years.

Shut down the coal-fired electricity generation plants that were part of the crooked deal. Punish those involved in corruption but provide the very small subsidy required for the continued operation of the two nuclear plants.

Richard Denning, professor of Nuclear Engineering, retired, Ohio State University