So Papa Bear’s employees are exempt from wearing masks while they work? Their work requires contact with the public, as well as their co-workers. Reportedly this is allowed due to Mr. DiPietro implementing a safety policy for his business. In my opinion he’s taking advantage of a loophole because he dislikes Gov. Mike DeWine.

I work in a hospital where all employees are required to wear masks while working. Mr. DiPietro would faint if he had to take the temperature of every employee and ask a few questions every day. I don’t like having to endure these things but our daily lives have been forever changed and there’s a new "normal."

If face masks pose such "a danger and a problem for their non-hearing customers," how does he think doctors and nurses communicate with such patients in life-threatening situations? We are learning new things about COVID-19 every day but there still is much we don’t understand about this virus. Better to err on the safe side and consider everyone positive until proven otherwise.

I believe Mr. DiPietro has chosen to put his dining public and his employees at risk because he dislikes Gov. DeWine. His behavior is similar to that of a toddler who doesn’t like being told what to do. Each person must decide for themselves whether they’ll patronize his businesses. We must remove politics from this issue and instead focus on how we can keep ourselves and others safe. It could prove devastating to do otherwise.

MARY BETH HABUNEK, NORTH CANTON