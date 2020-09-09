What is one of the most important privileges we as U.S. citizens have? Of course, voting for our leader.

During this pandemic when many would rather vote absentee than in person, whether you are a first-time voter or one who has voted for years, we should remember and answer the many things asked for and especially the deadlines for mail-ins.

As there will no doubt be many more absentee ballots this year, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to mail in your vote early so the election officials can contact you if any mistakes arise and especially that it is postmarked and delivered on time.

Good voting to all.

CONNIE WITMER, CANTON