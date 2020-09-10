America faces two foreign foes: COVID-19 and communism — and the enemy within, corruption. China wages war on America with the help of some senators and representatives who accept contributions funneled through multinationals, lobbyists, and drug companies to do China’s bidding. China’s trade agenda of cheap labor, currency manipulation and relentless cheating generates billions in profits to multinationals and drug companies who then funnel this to politicians.

The politicians also approve trade deals enriching China while accommodating China’s blueprint for world domination. Is it any wonder that an inexpensive, effective drug, hydroxychloroquine, with virtually no side effects was not the answer that the politicians, drug companies and multinationals were looking for to treat COVID-19?

In 2000, Congress approved China’s entry into the World Trade Organization. In the following 19 years, the U.S. incurred a trade deficit of over $5 trillion with China. This staggering transfer of wealth to China saw our jobs and factories being sent overseas causing Americans to lose 3.7 million jobs. China uses trillions of American dollars to strengthen its nuclear arsenal and weaponize medicines. Our purchased politicians have condoned the manufacturing of China drugs at a loss of thousands of American jobs.

To stop China, we’re forced to rely on our China-purchased D.C. politicians for protection. If they will not stand for the tsunami of tainted Chinese drugs do you think they will stand against American’s export of jobs, research and wealth either?

Linda Bishop, Findlay