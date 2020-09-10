Metro Parks placed an offer with the owner of Westchester Golf Course with the intention of closing it and turning it back to its natural state.

There were 35,000 rounds of golf played there this year, not to mention the number of people with their families who visit the practice range on a regular basis. This golf course is a central attraction to the area and sits in the middle of a community of 900 homes, many of which were purchased by people wanting to live on or near the course.

Whereas many of the residents appreciate the work that Metro Parks does in this area, this is an egregious overreach that will severely impact the property value of numerous middle class families, most with both heads of the household working.

Help!

Jimmy Ryan, Canal Winchester