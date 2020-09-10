All Americans should laud the FBI in its investigation leading to charges against top Republican lawmakers in Ohio. Thanks to one lone Republican, a massive conspiracy to steal from the citizens of Ohio has been uncovered. One would like to think this is due to this whistleblower’s patriotism and not merely self-interest.

For those who act surprised, two words: Bob Taft. Coingate and Bob Ney are also Republican issues that have been successfully swept under the rug.

Usually in these type of prosecutions, lower level staff are given lighter sentences for informing on their superiors. With the Taft corruption, lower-level offenders were given slap-on-the-wrist sentences in exchange for not telling on anyone for anything.

Republican corruption may be redundant, because this seems to be the way Republicans operate at the federal level as in our state of Ohio. Many smaller conspiracies are never discovered but this does show how hard it is to conceal one with many confederates. This belies wild QAnon-type tales that require many people keep concealed what is known only to all these conspiracy buffs.

D.R. RYAN, PERRY TOWNSHIP